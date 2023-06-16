(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A Pueblo County Sheriff’s Special Investigations Detective located two fugitives on Pueblo’s east side, along with a woman inside a stolen vehicle, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) press release on Friday, June 16.

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

The two fugitives were identified as Paul Sena and Ray Archuleta, and the vehicle was located in the 800 block of East 5th Street, near North Hudson Avenue and Fountain Creek.

The fugitives barricaded themselves in the vehicle but were eventually arrested, according to PCSO.

Officers with the Pueblo Police Department arrived on the scene and assisted with the investigation of the stolen vehicle, and additional weapon and drug charges.

Sena, who had an active escape warrant, and Archuleta, who had a warrant for failing to comply with probation, were both taken into custody.