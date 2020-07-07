Live Now
Fire ban ignored by citizens, few citations enforced

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Both Pueblo and El Paso County on stage one fire restrictions during this Fourth of July weekend, meaning no fireworks were allowed in either county.

However some people still decided to take the risk.

Here is the breakdown of the firework-related calls to local agencies.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office: Calls: 163 Citations: 0 (verbal warnings given)

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office: Calls: 37 Citations: 2

Pueblo Police Department: Calls: 349 Citations: 1

Colorado Springs Police Department: Could not provide data

Colorado Springs Fire Department said fireworks caused at least two fires over the weekend.

