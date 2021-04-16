Two events to honor Suzanne Morphew, nearly a year after she went missing in Chaffee County

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — Two communities are coming together to honor a missing woman nearly a year after she disappeared.

Suzanne Morphew was reported missing on Mother’s Day – May 10, 2020. She had reportedly left her house alone for a bike ride and never returned. Her bike was recovered less than half a mile away later that the same day, her family has told FOX21 News.

The first event is held on April 30, 2021, at 7 p.m. at Poncha Springs Visitor Center which is located at 7010 U.S. Highway 285. Locals who organized the event said there will be a bench dedication and a balloon release. This is also the same day Morphew would have celebrated her 50th birthday. All is welcomed to attend.

The second event is scheduled for May 2, 2021, at 4 p.m. at the Community Garden which is located at 202 East Church St. in Alexandria, Indiana. This is where Morphew grew up and still has many family and friends who live in the area. Another bench will be presented thanks to donations. Organizers also want to celebrate her 50th birthday.

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has not named any suspects or persons of interest, and no arrests have been made. Suzanne Morphew’s case is still classified as a missing person.

In the weeks and months following Suzanne’s disappearance, law enforcement agencies executed two search warrants at her Maysville home; a judge has ordered those documents sealed. The Morphew family home was put on the market in October and was sold last month.

At the end of September Suzanne’s brother, Andy Moorman, led a 6-day search effort to find any evidence connected to his sister’s disappearance. Hundreds of volunteers searched 6,000 miles near the family’s Maysville home. The search concluded with no evidence linked to Suzanne’s case, according to CCSO.

The last update from CCSO was on January 10 saying their investigative team has fielded more than 1,300 tips and they continue to vigorously pursue all leads. They encourage anyone with information to call the tip line at 719-312-7530.

In the past, Morphew and family friends have promoted a $200,000 reward for information leading to Suzanne’s safe return – no questions asked. It is unclear if whether that offer still stands.