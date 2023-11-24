(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Two people and two dogs will be displaced after a fire south of Old Colorado City on Friday evening, Nov. 24, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

CSFD posted about the fire shortly before 6:15 p.m. on Friday, and said the fire was burning in the 2600 block of Wheeler Avenue, south of Highway 24. Two dogs were rescued from the home, and there were no injuries to anyone on scene, CSFD said.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

In an update just before 7 p.m., CSFD said the fire was under control, but crews remain on scene. Travelers are asked to avoid the area to allow crews to work.