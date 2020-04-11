Two-day preliminary hearing set for Letecia Stauch

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A two-day preliminary hearing has been scheduled for the woman accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson in late January.

Prosecutors will lay out their evidence against 36-year-old Letecia Stauch for the murder of Gannon Stauch. The hearing is set for Friday, June 5 and Monday, June 8.

According to court records, the hearing will be before 4th Judicial District Judge Greg Werner. The judge is expected to rule on whether evidence is sufficient to bring Letecia Stauch to trial.

The 32-page arrest papers released last week, state that investigators believe Letecia killed Gannon in his basement bedroom. Police found a significant amount of blood near his bed, on the rear bumper of Stauch’s car and on a piece of particle board near Highway 105 and South Perry Park Road in Larkspur. The affidavit did not say how Gannon’s remains were moved to Florida and what weapon he had been killed with.

A status hearing previously scheduled for April 14 was canceled because of concerns related to COVID-19.

Letecia Stauch charges:

Murder in the First Degree (Child Under Twelve – Position of Trust)

First-degree murder

Child Abuse Resulting in Death

Tampering with a Deceased Human Body

Tampering with Physical Evidence

Crime of violence (8 counts)

Letecia Stauch is currently being held in the El Paso County jail without bond and if prosecutors don’t demonstrate enough evidence where a jury would find her guilty, she could be eligible for bond.

The case

Stauch was the last person to have seen 11-year-old Gannon Stauch alive, and reported him as a runaway on January 27. A few days later, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office amended the case to that of a missing and endangered child.

For five-weeks, search crews worked tirelessly to find Gannon. Letecia was arrested on March 2 in Myrtle Beach, S.C. His remains were found in Florida on March 18.

FOX21 News continues to follow this case closely and will have updates as it moves through the court system.