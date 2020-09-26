Two D20 staff members accused of not reporting unlawful sexual contact at Discovery Canyon Campus Middle School

COLORADO SPRINGS– Two D20 staff members are being accused of not reporting unlawful sexual contact at Discovery Canyon Campus Middle School.

On August 26, 2020, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was conducting an investigation into an unlawful sexual contact at the school.

During that investigation, CSPD became aware of a previous incident on March 3, 2020, at the campus involving another unlawful sexual contact which went unreported to law enforcement, a violation of Colorado Mandatory Reporting Laws.

The CSPD opened an investigation into the failure of mandatory reporting and as a result on September 25, 2020, two ASD20 staff members, 47-year-old Mario Romero and 49-year-old Tanya Evans, were served and released for Colorado Revised Statute §19-3-304 (4) Persons required to report child abuse or neglect, a Class 3 Misdemeanor.

District 20 issued the following statement: