Two D20 staff members accused of not reporting unlawful sexual contact at Discovery Canyon Campus Middle School

COLORADO SPRINGS– Two D20 staff members are being accused of not reporting unlawful sexual contact at Discovery Canyon Campus Middle School.
On August 26, 2020, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was conducting an investigation into an unlawful sexual contact at the school.
During that investigation, CSPD became aware of a previous incident on March 3, 2020, at the campus involving another unlawful sexual contact which went unreported to law enforcement, a violation of Colorado Mandatory Reporting Laws.
The CSPD opened an investigation into the failure of mandatory reporting and as a result on September 25, 2020, two ASD20 staff members, 47-year-old Mario Romero and 49-year-old Tanya Evans, were served and released for Colorado Revised Statute §19-3-304 (4) Persons required to report child abuse or neglect, a Class 3 Misdemeanor.
District 20 issued the following statement:
Academy District 20 (ASD20) recently learned of allegations of a delay in reporting an incident involving harassment by a student targeting another student at Discovery Canyon Campus Middle School. All Colorado school districts have a responsibility to promptly report matters related to the safety and well-being of students and ASD20 acknowledges its responsibility.
We are obligated to report and be in compliance with C.R.S. 19-3-304. ASD20 is committed to ensuring that continued training efforts are in place to support our staff members and make mandatory reports to our local law enforcement partners and department of human services.
Please keep in mind, all citizens are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The safety and security of our students and staff is always our highest priority.
The district will not make any further comments on this pending matter.D20 spokesperson