Two D20 High Schools have students test positive for COVID-19

COLORADO SPRINGS– Two high schools send students and staff into quarantine after two students were confirmed positive for COVID-19.

According to the district, Discovery Canyon Campus High School has two students in isolation, one of those students has tested positive for COVID-19. There are also 49 students and teachers in quarantine.

In addition, Liberty High School also has two students in isolation, one of those students has tested positive for COVID-19. There are also 54 students and staff in quarantine.