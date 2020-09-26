Two D20 High Schools have students test positive for COVID-19

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLORADO SPRINGS– Two high schools send students and staff into quarantine after two students were confirmed positive for COVID-19.

According to the district, Discovery Canyon Campus High School has two students in isolation, one of those students has tested positive for COVID-19. There are also 49 students and teachers in quarantine.

In addition, Liberty High School also has two students in isolation, one of those students has tested positive for COVID-19. There are also 54 students and staff in quarantine.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

>> Follow FOX21’s coverage on the coronavirus pandemic in Colorado for the latest information

Latest Local Stories

More Local