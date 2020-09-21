Two D11 schools announce presumptive positive COVID-19 related cases, will remain open

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs School District 11 (D11) announced Monday two individuals from two different schools in D11 are being quarantined after being notified of two presumptive positive cases.

According to the district, out of an abundance of caution, Doherty High School and Wilson Elementary School are quarantining the individuals who had direct contact with the “presumptive positive” individuals.

Doherty High School will delay the start of the full in-person learning schedule until October 6.

Both schools will remain open for teachers and instructional support staff who are not quarantined, and both schools will continue to conduct remote teaching and learning. Wilson will proceed with the plans to welcome students back to in-person learning this week, the district said.

Both schools are taking the following steps: