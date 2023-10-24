(COLORADO) — Two cities in Colorado have made a list of the top 20 most haunted drives in the U.S., including one in Southern Colorado.

A recent study gathered posts made to GhostsofAmerica.com to find the cities and states with the most reports of paranormal experiences while driving. These experiences include feelings of being followed or watched, unexplained lights in the distance, phantom hitchhikers, mysterious creatures, or eerie phenomena.

The study surveyed 1,019 car owners about their hair-raising experiences behind the wheel, as well as combed through posts to GhostsofAmerica.com to form a roadmap of haunted highways across the nation.

The most commonly reported types of experiences were:

Unexplained lights or glows

Mysterious creatures (shadowy figures, unidentifiable animals)

Unexplained phenomena (sudden temperature changes, radio disturbances)

Other reported experiences included time lapses (like time sped up or stood still), strange sounds without a source, and ghost cars that appeared and disappeared randomly.

According to the study, 57% of car owners have experienced paranormal activity while driving, and one-third of them were non-believers before the experience. Unsurprisingly, the majority of these experiences occurred at night, between 7 p.m. and 4 a.m.

So where have these experiences most commonly been reported? In a list of the top 20 cities with the most ghost sightings, Aurora and Pueblo made the list, coming in at number 13 and number 18, respectively.

California topped the list, in the town of Porta Costa, followed by three cities in Texas: Huntsville, El Paso, and Austin.