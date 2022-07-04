EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A second inmate in as many days has died while in custody at the El Paso County Jail, according to a release sent out by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

A man was found unresponsive in his cell just after 7:30 a.m. on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, EPSO reported a woman had been found unresponsive on Sunday in her cell.

In both cases, ESPO said, life saving measures were taken.

For the man found Monday, EPSO said both sheriff’s office personnel and medical staff tried to save him until responders from American Medical Response (AMR) and responders from the Colorado Springs Fire Department took over.

Still, EPSO said, the man passed away.

His identity and the cause of his death will be released by the Coroner’s Office.