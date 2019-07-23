Two bobcats illegally “adopted” last year, successfully rehabbed and released

LAMAR, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife recently released two orphaned bobcats after a Lamar resident illegally “adopted” the animals last year.
The bobcats were just two months old when Greg Emick decided to keep and the animals.
Emick told Parks and Wildlife a friend ran over a kitten while mowing, leaving two orphaned kits.
Parks and Wildlife was able to confirm the story. Officers then moved to confiscate the animals and cited Emick with illegal wildlife possession.
Emick’s fine was contingent on CPW’s ability to rehab and release the kits, which the agency was able to successfully do a few weeks ago.
Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation worked with the cats until they were ready to be released.