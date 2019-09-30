Two airmen saved the life of a suicidal brother

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo.– Nearly 90 Airmen have taken their lives this year.

In the beginning of August, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein ordered all wings to stand down for a day and focus on resiliency and suicide prevention due to the alarming increase of suicide rates in the U.S. Air Force in 2019.

Two ladies from the 21st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Dental Lab, saved the life of a friend from another Air Force Base with suicidal thoughts.

Both Airmen were also asked to attend The Air Force Association National Convention in Washington, D.C. in September.

Anyone who is having suicidal thoughts and need help, there are several options available to talk to someone including family advocacy at 556-8943, Civilian Employee Assistance Program at 1-800-222-0364, Alcohol & Drug Abuse Prevention Program and mental health at 556-7804, or the chaplain corps at 556-4442.