TV reporter credits viewer with noticing cancerous lump

AP, WFLA– A television news reporter in Florida is crediting an eagle-eyed viewer for noticing a lump on her neck and emailing her that she should get it checked out. Victoria Price, a reporter for WFLA in Tampa, followed the advice and was diagnosed with cancer.

The viewer emailed Price last month, saying the lump reminded her of one she had had.

Price tweeted that she is undergoing surgery on Monday to remove the tumor, her thyroid and a couple of lymph nodes.

“Doctor said it’s spreading, but not too much, and we’re hopeful this will be my first and last procedure,” she said.