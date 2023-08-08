DENVER (KDVR) — If you thought Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot was impressive, Tuesday night’s jackpot is expected to be at $1.55 billion, the highest amount for Mega Millions and the third largest in U.S. history.

Friday’s jackpot was the fourth largest for Mega Millions and the fifth highest jackpot in the U.S., which amounted to $1.35 billion. The jackpot was huge because the last jackpot won was on April 18 and there were 30 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

Tuesday’s jackpot is even bigger because there wasn’t a winner on Friday. For every drawing without a winner, the prize gets closer to the largest jackpot in history.

The largest jackpot ever won was from the Powerball jackpot last November, which reached $2.04 billion. The second largest jackpot in history was also from Powerball, which amounted to $1.586 billion in 2016.

For the full jackpot, the winner would receive $1.55 billion over 30 years, but many people choose the lump sum, which would be an estimated $757.2 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot would be one in 302.6 million. To put that into perspective, you’re more likely to be killed in a shark attack, with those odds being 1 in 3.75 million.

While everyone has the same odds, by increasing the amount of tickets you purchase, the odds are higher.