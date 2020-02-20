Trump supporters camp out ahead of the President’s visit

COLORADO SPRINGS — Ahead of the President’s big arrival for ‘Keep America Great’ rally at the Broadmoor World Arena Thursday, many supporters were camped outside to make sure they got a great seat.

The doors to the arena won’t open up until 1 p.m., but people have been standing or staying in tents all day Wednesday. President Donald Trump is expected to speak at 5 p.m. Senator Cory Gardner is also expected to give remarks as well.

The event is first come, first served. If you haven’t registered for tickets you can do so here. Parking opens up at 6 a.m. Once parking lots are filled, cars will be turned away, so carpooling is encouraged.

Officials say Air Force One is scheduled to land around 4 p.m. but expect road closures to begin earlier. The Colorado Springs Police Department and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office will be assisting with the president’s motorcade.

President Trump held a rally in Phoenix on Wednesday, a day before he comes to Colorado Springs.

Steve, a Colorado Springs resident showed off his recent tattoo of President Trump on his arm. He said he believes this President is going to save this country.

Bob and Derek, residents of Centennial drove down to stand in line a day before the event too. They said they helped others pitch tents to pass the time and added the conversations with others waiting in line have been great.

Temperatures are dropping into the teens Wednesday night but it didn’t stop enthusiastic Trump supporters to camp out to secure their spot for the rally.

Linda, another supporter who braved the temperatures said they packed up blankets, hand warmers, chairs, games, snacks and water to endure the night.

Trump’s visit comes as several Democratic candidates are also trying to drum up support in Colorado. Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke in Denver last Saturday. Sen. Amy Klobuchar will be speaking in Aurora on Thursday. Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg will speak in Aurora this Saturday.