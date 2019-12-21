Trump counter-protester assaulted at impeachment protest in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A protest this week at Acacia Park in Colorado Springs drew hundreds of people to rally in favor of impeachment of the President.

Ashley St. Clair, who supports President Trump, says she’s pressing charges against two people who she says assaulted her at the rally.

“I want this to stop. I want everyone to have the right to protest peacefully without being met with violence and vulgarities and this is one of the most important rights, and I should be able to do it without being in fear for my life,” said St. Clair.

Colorado Springs Police Department told FOX21 that they were unaware the rally was going to take place, but urge protest organizers to notify them of future events so police can be aware and ensure the event will be peaceful.

One professor of Political Science at UCCS commented on the current protest culture.

“I think what has happened now is that people have sorted themselves so much that someone that disagrees with them, they can’t even imagine that someone else could have a different opinion than them, and so engaging in a dialogue with them – they view as just inappropriate or pointless – and so then they might lash out physically, rather than trying to actually discuss their disagreements or just let the person speak,” said Professor Josh Dunn.

The “Event Host Guide” found on Impeach.org encourages the event host to reach out to police, although they were not notified ahead of time.

Impeach.Org

Organizers of the event, Impeach.org, have not responded for comment.