(LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo.) — The Las Animas County Sheriff’s Office (LACSO) posted an update on the fire currently burning in Las Animas County.

The Trujillo Creek Fire is currently 118 acres and is at 10% containment.

LACSO said water drops resumed as of 8 a.m. Thursday, April 13, and will continue until the wind no longer allows them to be safely done.

A hotshot team from Sacramento, California will be arriving on Thursday to join the Juniper Valley and Smokey Bear hotshot teams, bringing the total number of personnel to 100.

Courtesy: FOX21 News viewer

Courtesy: FOX21 News viewer

Courtesy: FOX21 News viewer

The Trujillo Creek Fire started on Monday, April 10 burning west of Aguilar and causing evacuations for the areas of Mauricio Canyon and Trujillo Creek Road.

LACSO said Thursday’s goal is to hold the fire in place and prevent further spread. Crews are hopeful the next couple of days brings moisture to help with firefighting efforts.