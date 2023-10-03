(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — One person died after a crash on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 3 on Highway 115, southwest of Colorado Springs at Milepost 27, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

Troopers said the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and one person was found dead on the scene, two others were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Right now the area where the crash happened is closed to traffic, and the time of reopening is unknown at this time. Drivers should avoid the area while the investigation continues.

