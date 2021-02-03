Trial finally underway for man accused in murder of Kelsie Schelling

PUEBLO, Colo. — Trial began Wednesday for Donthe Lucas, who is charged with the murder of Kelsie Schelling and her unborn baby.

OPENING STATEMENTS IN THE DONTHE LUCAS TRIAL:

In the prosecution's opening they laid out the timeline of the days leading up to Kelsie Schelling's disappearance. The day she went down to Pueblo, on the day Kelsie was last seen, she went to one of her first OBGYN appointments — Brandon Thompson (@BThompsonNews) February 3, 2021

Lucas is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the 2013 disappearance of then 21-year-old Schelling. He has pleaded not guilty to the crime.

Schelling was last seen in Pueblo, she’d driven to a Walmart there, from Denver, to meet with Lucas. Schelling’s body has never been found.

Despite multiple searches, Kelsie Schelling’s body has never been found. Schelling was last seen in 2013.

Lucas was arrested in connection to Schelling’s murder in 2017. His trial was delayed multiple times, but a jury was finally seated this week.

“I just pray for the best possible jury and I pray for them because this is not an easy thing they are being asked to do,” Schelling’s mother, Laura Saxton, told FOX21 last week.

Saxton is expected to take the stand on Wednesday afternoon.

This story will be udpated.