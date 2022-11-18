(FORT CARSON, Colo.) — Fort Carson will kick off the holiday season with several festive events including the annual tree-lighting ceremony and Roaming Santa events beginning in December.

These events, which are hosted by the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, are open to all DoD ID cardholders and their families.

The holiday tree-lighting event will be held from 5 – 8 p.m. on Dec. 2, at Iron Horse Park, and will include an appearance by Santa Claus himself. Vendor booths will have seasonal items, as well as food and beverages for purchase. The tree-lighting ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Additionally, Santa will be roaming the Mountain Post from Dec. 6 – 8. Participants can enjoy free hot cocoa and cookies and get photos with him from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. each night at the following locations: