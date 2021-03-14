Travelers brave adverse conditions in El Paso County on Sunday

Matthew Edwards, 15, uses a snow blower in the Kings Deer area of northern El Paso County, Sunday, March 14, 2021.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Adverse weather conditions and major road closures in El Paso County and throughout Colorado caused big issues for folks on the roads Sunday.

I-25 was closed, in both directions, from Interquest Parkway to Castle Rock. A usual go-around, Highway 83, was also closed. And Highway 105 was closed in both directions from Monument to Sedalia.

Many travelers were stuck on the roads, waiting for road crews to reopen highways.

FOX21 News spoke to two friends, on their way to Denver International Airport, hoping to catch a flight – met instead with barricades.

“We tried to hit I-25 out there by the Air Force Academy, but it was closed. So I was thinking I could come through here – but I see it’s closed, too,” one said.

They headed back home with optimism.

“Hopefully she can get reimbursed,” the driver said. “Hopefully she can reschedule.”

Eventually, Denver Airport closed all of its runways.

Another family, from Fort Hood, Texas, in a similar plight.

“I was trying to get to Wyoming,” the driver said. Not thinking the storm was going to be so bad. “I’m trying to find a place to stay,” they said.

Road visibility in the area was near zero at times, with wind gusts as high as 50 miles per hour on Sunday.

Folks just north of Black Forest had to deal with deet of snow. They shoveled theri driveways only to see more snow piling up throughout the day.