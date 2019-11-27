Trash truck knocks power out for several homes in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — It was a particularly cold day for a power outage on Wednesday after as temperatures hovered in the low 20s.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Forrest Hill Place, when Colorado Springs Utility workers say a trash truck struck a utility pole, knocking it down.

A Colorado Springs Utility Outage map showed 19 customers were without power for several hours.

A Colorado Springs Utility Outage Map shows where workers were attempting to restore power on November 27.

A man who lives in the area called FOX21 News and said when the pole fell it struck two of his vehicles.

There was also some damage caused to Grace First Church, nearby.