Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces ‘Christmas Eve and other stories’ Livestream event

COLORADO SPRINGS – In August, Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) for the first time in more than 20 years, the group will not be able to tour during the holiday season.

Its annual November performance at The Broadmoor World Arena (BWA) will not take place in 2020. However, TSO will bring a performance right into fans’ homes with the world premiere of its first-ever livestream event, “Christmas Eve and Other Stories Live In Concert,” on Friday, December 18.

TSO performing an all-new staging of its beloved album “Christmas Eve and Other Stories,” means that fans, despite missing so much in 2020, won’t have to miss their favorite holiday tradition. In addition to the full album concert, fans will view special pre-show content including behind-the-scenes footage and classic interview segments.

Tickets for the live stream are now available here. Keeping the TSO tradition of offering huge entertainment value for a low ticket price, advance tickets for TSO’s “Christmas Eve and Other Stories Live In Concert” will be offered as a family-friendly $30 all-in ticket.

For fans unable to view the live stream’s debut on Friday, December 18, TSO will make the performance available for streaming on-demand through midnight on Sunday, December 20.

In addition to purchasing the stream, fans will have the option to purchase gift packages, including T-shirts, ornaments, and masks, plus livestream tickets can be sent digitally to friends and family as presents. For more details and to purchase tickets and packages, visit www.trans-siberian.com.

TSO’s Music Director & lead guitarist Al Pitrelli said, “So many things have changed in 2020. Masks, social distancing, home schooling, and of course live entertainment. What will not change is all of us being able to celebrate the holidays together. It will just be in a different way. For 21 years we’ve had the privilege of bringing our tours, including ‘Christmas Eve and Other Stories,’ to hundreds of cities and millions of people. This year we will bring this timeless story to your living rooms. We will miss seeing all of you in person, but like Paul O’Neill always said, ‘adapt, overcome, and improvise.’ That’s exactly what we are going to do. This will be an opportunity to see your favorite holiday story up close and personal. We can’t wait to share this with all of you. In the meantime… Stay safe. Stay healthy. We’re on our way!”

This special event will bring together members of both the East and West bands for the first time since 2000 when TSO first began touring with two full groups.

For the livestream, Bryan Hicks will narrate and Al Pitrelli (guitar) and Derek Wieland (keyboards) will serve as musical directors. The band will feature Chris Caffery (guitar), Mee Eun Kim (keyboards), Johnny Lee Middleton (bass), Asha Mevlana (violin), and Jeff Plate (drums). Vocalists will be Russell Allen, Nate Amor, John Brink, Erika Jerry, Chloe Lowery, Georgia Napolitano, and Jeff Scott Soto.