UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 1/3/2024 1:54 p.m.

(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — A spokesperson for the Union Pacific Railroad told FOX21 News that the train was operated by Rock & Rail LLC and derailed on Wednesday morning, Jan. 3.

FOX21 reached out to Rock & Rail LLC and a spokesperson said the incident is under investigation but had no further comment as of Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Courtesy: FOX21 Photojournalist Dez Rowe

Courtesy: FOX21 Photojournalist Dez Rowe

Courtesy: FOX21 Photojournalist Dez Rowe

Courtesy: FOX21 Photojournalist Dez Rowe

ORIGINAL STORY: Train derailment in Fremont County

WEDNESDAY 1/3/2024 1:34 p.m.

A train has derailed off Highway 120 and L Street, near the Holcim Plant in Fremont County, according to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO).

According to Sheriff Allen Cooper, the incident, which happened on Wednesday, Jan. 3, is being handled by the Railroad, which he said was Union Pacific. At this time there is no information regarding road closures in the area.

FOX21 News has a crew on the way and will update this article as we learn more.