An athletic training facility in Colorado Springs continues to grow, expanding even more services to families in the Pikes Peak Region. The Farm Sports is located off of North Union and Vickers Drive, and is an athletic performance and development facility. Owner and Founder, Tad Reida started the business about ten years ago, and brand new to the indoor sports complex is a 26,000 square foot turf field for athletes to practice on. FOX21’s Sarah Ferguson went over to check it out, and shows us inside.
Train and workout at “The Farm!”
by: Sarah Ferguson, Shawn ShanlePosted: / Updated: