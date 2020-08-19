Trailer of sports equipment stolen from Special Olympics Colorado parking lot

CENTENNIAL, Colo.– A trailer with sports equipment was stolen from the Special Olympics Colorado parking lot the weekend of August 15 and 16.

A representative from Special Olympics Colorado says the suspects made off with a trailer full of about $4,000 worth of equipment that served athletes with intellectual disabilities.

The stolen items included bocce ball equipment (field kits, balls, whistles, scorecards) and flag football equipment (field kits, pennies, flags, etc).

The trailer has an ‘Aspire’ branding logo which was donated to Special Olympics CO.

The trailer had multiple locks on the hitch and was parked with tongue facing the building and next to multiple Special Olympics Colorado vehicles.

If you see this trailer, contact police.

>>A fundraiser has been set up to replace the gear.