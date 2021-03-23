Tragedy in Boulder: The aftermath of Monday’s mass shooting

Signs and flowers are propped up, outside of the Boulder grocery store where 10 people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday, March 22.

BOULDER, Colo. — Ten people were killed in a Boulder supermarket on Monday, when a 21-year-old man entered the store armed with tactical gear and an AR-15 rifle, police there say.

That man, from Arvada, is now facing 10 counts of first degree murder. FOX21 News received his arrest affidavit on Tuesday. As yet, there has been no word about a possible motive, however, the suspect’s family spoke of concerns regarding his mental health.

“None of them expected that this would be their last day here on the planet,” Colorado Gov. Jared said of the men and women who were killed. “A simple run for milk and eggs, getting ready to shop, going in a regular way we all live our lives, something we can all identify with led to complete tragedy here today.”

On Tuesday morning, as law enforcement officers continued to process the scene, people in the community began placing flowers and signs outside the store where the shooting occurred.

A fence now surrounds the King Soopers off Table Mesa in Boulder. People have been bringing flowers and signs to prop up against it. #BoulderStrong @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/1shaP1WUeA — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) March 23, 2021

Beyond a fence put in place to protect the scene, FBI agents continued to gather evidence. Many customer and employee cars remained in the store parking lot overnight. The windows of a van were broken and crime scene tape sectioned off different areas of the parking lot.

Many cars still left in the parking lot as the FBI continue their investigation. You can see this van had the windows broken. @FOX21News #BoulderShooting pic.twitter.com/b8V7RWKmA6 — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) March 23, 2021

More details on the victims are being brought to light in the aftermath of the shooting. One woman, whose father was gunned down on Monday, tweeted a photograph from her summer wedding.

I am heartbroken to announce that my Dad, my hero, Kevin Mahoney, was killed in the King Soopers shooting in my hometown of Boulder, CO. My dad represents all things Love. I'm so thankful he could walk me down the aisle last summer. pic.twitter.com/SLS2bdm5Hc — Erika Mahoney (@MahoneyEb) March 23, 2021

The sister of Eric Tally, the Boulder Police Officer who was shot and killed while responding to the scene, shared a picture of the siblings as young children.

Officer Eric Talley is my big brother. He died today in the Boulder shooting. My heart is broken. I cannot explain how beautiful he was and what a devastating loss this is to so many. Fly high my sweet brother. You always wanted to be a pilot (damn color blindness). Soar. pic.twitter.com/tgt2DxPsqz — Kirstin (@Roozersmom) March 23, 2021

Meanwhile, a steady stream of community members has added to the growing memorial outside of the King Soopers store where the deadly shooting occurred.

The makeshift memorial keeps growing outside King Soopers. #BoulderStrong pic.twitter.com/trRPTsjGyi — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) March 23, 2021

