Tragedy in Boulder: The aftermath of Monday’s mass shooting

BOULDER, Colo. — Ten people were killed in a Boulder supermarket on Monday, when a 21-year-old man entered the store armed with tactical gear and an AR-15 rifle, police there say.
That man, from Arvada, is now facing 10 counts of first degree murder. FOX21 News received his arrest affidavit on Tuesday. As yet, there has been no word about a possible motive, however, the suspect’s family spoke of concerns regarding his mental health.
“None of them expected that this would be their last day here on the planet,” Colorado Gov. Jared said of the men and women who were killed. “A simple run for milk and eggs, getting ready to shop, going in a regular way we all live our lives, something we can all identify with led to complete tragedy here today.”
On Tuesday morning, as law enforcement officers continued to process the scene, people in the community began placing flowers and signs outside the store where the shooting occurred.
Beyond a fence put in place to protect the scene, FBI agents continued to gather evidence. Many customer and employee cars remained in the store parking lot overnight. The windows of a van were broken and crime scene tape sectioned off different areas of the parking lot.
More details on the victims are being brought to light in the aftermath of the shooting. One woman, whose father was gunned down on Monday, tweeted a photograph from her summer wedding.
The sister of Eric Tally, the Boulder Police Officer who was shot and killed while responding to the scene, shared a picture of the siblings as young children.
Meanwhile, a steady stream of community members has added to the growing memorial outside of the King Soopers store where the deadly shooting occurred.
This article will be udpated.