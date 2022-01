COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a crash that has closed all thru lanes on SB I-25.

Around one p.m., CSFD announced that first responders were working a trapped traffic accident just north of the Tejon St off-ramp.

Update, crash SB I-25 north of Tejon blocking all thru lanes. Traffic using exit lane to get by crash. Alternate route advised. Traffic currently backed up almost 2 miles. — Colo Spgs Traffic (@CSTMC) January 26, 2022

Reports say traffic is backed up for two miles.

CSFD is urging drivers to avoid the area if possible, watch for fire apparatus, and expect delays.