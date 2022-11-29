(COLORADO SPRINGS) — For its 67th year, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) will track Santa. NORAD made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 29, as it prepares for another year of tracking Santa.

According to its website, NORAD has been tracking Santa since 1955, a tradition that started apparently by accident.

NORAD said in 1955, “a child accidentally dialed the unlisted phone number of the Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD) Operations Center in Colorado Springs, believing she was calling Santa after seeing a promotion in a local newspaper.”

Air Force Col. Harry Shoup, who was the commander that evening, “was quick to realize a mistake had been made and assured the youngster that CONAD would guarantee Santa a safe journey from the North Pole.”

The tradition carried on through NORAD when it was formed in 1958, and each Dec. 24 since NORAD and its volunteers have been tracking Santa’s location to millions.

Every year, the website for NORAD Tracks Santa receives more than “15 million unique visitors from more than 200 countries and territories around the world.”

NORAD is also grateful to the volunteers that assist in the tradition as “volunteers receive more than 130,000 calls to the NORAD Tracks Santa hotline from children around the globe.”

Families and children can also track Santa through NORAD’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages. NORAD’s website to track Santa will become live beginning on Thursday, Dec. 1.