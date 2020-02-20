Tracking animal bites in El Paso and Pueblo Counties

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) has added Pueblo County bite data to its Bite Blotter which helps track domestic pet bites.

HSPPR’s Animal Law Enforcement (ALE) officers in El Paso and Pueblo Counties received 23,000 calls about potentially aggressive animals in the last year. HSPPR said many other bites go unreported.

The video above is an example of a dog attack from October of 2019. A 5-year-old child was bitten by a dog outside a Colorado Springs church. Luckily, the child was uninjured. After a thorough investigation, ALE charged the dog’s owner for Unlawful Ownership of a Dangerous Animal. The case is due back in court this week.

HSPPR said the above video is not uncommon and it sheds light on a larger community issue of dangerous pets. In the dog bite blotter, people can view information on the animal, the victim, the severity of the bite and the date and location of the attack.

To view the dog bite blotter click here.

“As providers of Animal Law Enforcement, public safety is a top priority – it is our duty to protect people from pets, and pets from people,” said Jamie Norris, Director of ALE at HSPPR. “If you witness any violence or abuse to an animal, or by an animal, we urge you to contact our team. We’re better together, and with community support, we can make 2020 a safer year for both the people and the pets of El Paso and Pueblo Counties.”

ALE receives an average of 6 calls about potentially aggressive domestic animals in El Paso and Pueblo Counties every day.

All bites, including encounters with wildlife, must be reported to the health department, even if ALE isn’t involved. ALE can be reached at 719-302-8798.