Toy Drive set up for families displaced by asbestos

COLORADO SPRINGS — A group of women at the Sunrise Church in Briargate are collecting toys at four different locations to donate to the families displaced by asbestos.

The organizers of the toy drive said it broke their hearts to hear that families were forced out of their homes, having to find a new place to live just days before the holidays.

Toy Drop off locations:

Sunrise United Methodist Church 2655 Briargate Blvd

Serendipity Hair Emporium

3237 West Carefree Circle

Building F

12 E Kiowa Street

610 S 21st Street

>> Tap here to donate to the GoFund Me page.

The women are also planning a fun event for December 21 for the families to pick the toys up. They are accepting any kind of toy for any aged child.