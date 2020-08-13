Town of Monument employees test positive for COVID-19

MONUMENT, Colo. — The Town of Monument notified the public Thursday that “a few” employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The town says it’s in communication with the El Paso County Public Health Department and has completed extensive contract tracing.

According to a press release, the affected employees have not been in contact with the public. A spokesman for the town wrote they do not believe the community is at risk, and they’re taking precautions to ensure the safety of staff and the public.

The Town of Monument released an additional shortlist of things to note:

All CDC recommended hygiene, cleaning, and disinfecting procedures have fully been administered.

Based on CDC recommendations, we will continue to conduct thorough cleaning and disinfecting and monitor for ill individuals.

We are following the CDC recommended infection prevention and control practices to limit community transmissions and will continue to communicate with the public if additional steps are needed.

“As an organization, we are committed to providing transparent and timely communication and will

continue to provide information as it pertains to public safety,” the spokesperson wrote.