COLORADO SRPINGS — To recognize the 25th anniversary of the Trails, Open Space, and Parks (TOPS) program, the city is launching a 25-week #MyTOPS social media campaign.

“It’s nearly impossible to imagine Colorado Springs without the amazing outdoor amenities that we have been able to create and protect through the TOPS program,” said Karen Palus, Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services (PRCS) director. “For the last 25 years, Colorado Springs residents and visitors have made a tremendous investment in our trails, open spaces and parks, and are really the ones to thank for building and preserving our nationally-recognized quality of life.”

The social media campaign is meant to thank residents for their investment and highlight how the TOPS program contributes to the city’s quality of life.

TOPS has conserved more than 7,500 acres of open space, built and improved 66 parks, and constructed 50 miles of trails in the city. Open space purchases, like Red Rock Canyon Open Space, are hallmarks of the program. Before it was purchased by the city in 2003, it was slated to become a resort community with a convention center, high-rise towers, commercial centers and private golf course.

The TOPS ballot measure was passed by voters in 1997, and has been dedicated to acquiring, developing and preserving trails, open spaces and parks through a 0.1% sales tax, or 1 penny on every $10 purchase. TOPS was renewed by voters in 2003 at the same rate through 2025. It currently generates upwards of $11 million annually.

For more information on the history and impact of TOPS, plus spending in 2022, visit ColoradoSprings.gov/TOPS.