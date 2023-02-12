COLORADO SPRINGS (FOX21) – The City of Colorado Springs now facing another lawsuit after police beat a black veteran following a traffic stop, which could mean another big payout. In 2022, the City paid out millions of dollars in lawsuits including nearly three million dollars to the family of De’von Bailey.

The entire amount the City settled last year was $3,443,183. Almost 90% of that went to one family, and out of all lawsuits, the City settled in 2022, the majority of them were because of the actions of the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Here are the top seven lawsuits filed against the City of Colorado Springs:

In February 2022, the City of Colorado Springs agreed to pay nearly three million dollars to settle a civil rights lawsuit filed by the family of a 19-year-old black man who was fatally shot in the back by police.

De’Von Bailey was shot a total of four times while running away from two CSPD officers who were questioning him. Following his death, numerous protests took place against the use of excessive force by police leading to several new police accountability laws in Colorado.

The City eventually agreed to pay Bailey’s family $2.97 million and promised to add several reforms to the police department. Bailey’s family agreed to the terms, but they say no amount of money is enough to replace their son.

In a written statement CSPD said this settlement was not an indication of wrongdoing by its officers.

“This is an insurance settlement, if they thought the officers had done something wrong we are talking a lot more dollars,” said Mayor John Suthers, in a February 2022 press conference.

During a June 2020 Black Lives Matter protest, Celia Palmer says two officers ambushed her and slammed her to the ground, causing her to suffer a concussion. Palmer then proceeded to file an excessive force lawsuit against the City and the two officers.

Beyond the payout, the settlement also included an update to CSPD policy, to require officers to give clear warnings before using force to disperse a crowd.

“She is hoping that this lawsuit and her standing up will inspire change and inspire others to stand up as well,” said Palmer’s attorney, Andy McNulty, in a July 2021 interview with FOX21.

One of the officers, Keith Wrede, was reassigned, but only after an internal investigation found that he had commented “Kill them all,” on a live stream of a Black Lives Matter protest while he was off duty.

In another lawsuit stemming from the June 2020 Black Lives Matter protests, Tara Hadam, sued five CSPD officers for “Brutal, and unconstitutional assault and an unlawful arrest.”

According to the lawsuit, Hadam posed no threat to officers when they pepper-sprayed her in the face and then arrested her on charges of resisting arrest and obstructing government operations.

Video evidence showed Hadam on the correct side of the barriers and a jury acquitted her of her charges.

This civil action suit involving the City and Colorado Springs Utilities arose in December 2021 when raw sewage flooded Paul and Denise Eckstein’s property in the Broadmoor area.

This flood resulted in property damage, primarily to their fully finished basement. They claimed that this was due to a sewage line being clogged on Cheyenne Boulevard.

Soley on the claim for property damages, the City agreed to settle the matter for $104,000.

After getting arrested for yelling the F-word repeatedly at CSPD officers, Michael Sexton sued CSPD and the City for violating his constitutional rights.

The situation escalated over ten minutes before he was arrested.

Sexton recorded the whole interaction and posted it on his YouTube channel, Pikes Peak Accountability. Around 18:40 in the video, Sexton begins exchanging communication with the officers. Over the course of the interaction, you can hear him loudly yelling “F*** the police,” multiple times.

Lawyers for CSPD argued that Sexton’s yelling obstructed officers from actively performing their duties, and had no right to use profanity “provocatively” and “incessantly.”

“[Officers] had probable cause to arrest Plaintiff [Sexton] for disorderly conduct…for obstruction of a police officer in violation…[He was] yelling obscenities loud enough to cause Officer Forbes to break away from his traffic stop,” Colorado Springs City Attorney wrote in court documents.

But, Sexton’s lawsuit mainly proceeded based on one of the officer’s admission that he arrested Sexton specifically for repeatedly saying the F-word. And profanity is protected speech.

Another civil action lawsuit against CSPD, this one asserting multiple claims of excessive force.

In an attempt to restrain Ean Meadows during his arrest on Feb. 10, 2020, CSPD officers placed a knee on Meadows’ neck, according to the claim. The placement of the officer’s knee constricted blood flow and caused Meadows to not be able to breathe.

Meadows had allegedly not been aggressive or resisting arrest. He had surrendered with his hands up in the air, waiting for further instructions. according to the claim. CSPD officers also failed to restrain their K-9, who ended up biting Meadows in the leg, even though he had already surrendered, according to the claim.

The February 2020 arrest was a result of an investigation that found evidence linking Meadows to two different robberies in Fountain, CO.

He was arrested again on September 14, 2021, for a string of robberies in northeast Colorado Springs. Following this arrest, Meadows filed this lawsuit in Feb. 2022, while he was in El Paso County Jail. His claim was sent in handwritten.

The City agreed to settle this dispute for $10,384, some of which was repayment for the medical expenses Meadows incurred due to the incident.

The City paid almost $9,000 to settle a dispute regarding a car accident involving a City employee. According to court documents, park ranger David Absher backed into Matthew Arce’s car, which Arce claims caused over $11,000 in damages to the vehicle.

Matthew Arce was visiting Garden of the Gods on Nov. 24, 2020, and was behind Absher’s car while he was pulling into a parking lot. Absher, who was driving a City-owned vehicle, began conducting a three-point turn and struck Arce’s vehicle.

Absher did not see Arce’s vehicle behind him, according to the police report, and “the accident causes minimal damage to both vehicles.”

The City represented their employee, Absher, due to the Colorado Government Immunity Act, and because, “the employee was acting in the course and scope of his employment and was acting in good faith,” according to the City’s Civil Action Investigation Committee.