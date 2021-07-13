Top 3 candidates announced for Pueblo Police Chief

PUEBLO – The interview committee met on Friday with candidates for the Chief of Police position vacancy within the City of Pueblo.

The committee was comprised of Ron Wiley, NAACP representative, John B. Cordova, Sr., LULAC 3043 representative, Major Scott Copley, Retired Colorado State Patrol, Alan Hamel, Community representative, Jimmie Quintana, IBPO representative, with Laura Solano, Chief of Staff, City of Pueblo, and Marisa Pacheco, Director of Human Resources, City of Pueblo.

Upon deliberation, the committee provided Mayor Gradisar three top candidates for the position:

David Moore , Former Chief of Police, City of Fountain, Colorado

, Former Chief of Police, City of Fountain, Colorado Steven Noeller , Acting Chief of Police, City of Pueblo, Colorado

, Acting Chief of Police, City of Pueblo, Colorado Frank Rodriguez, Deputy Commissioner, Department of Insurance – Criminal Investigations, Raleigh, North Carolina

“I will review these recommendations and speak with each candidate individually,” says Mayor Gradisar. “A selection will be made within fourteen business days which will then go to City Council for confirmation.”

The Mission of the Pueblo Police Department is “to enhance the quality of life in the City of Pueblo by working cooperatively with our community and within the framework of the United States Constitution, to solve crime problems and to enforce the laws, preserve the peace, reduce fear and provide for a safe environment.”