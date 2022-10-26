(COLORADO SPRINGS) — If you’re planning on indulging in some spirits this Halloween, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is encouraging party-goers to plan ahead for a sober ride, because nothing is more frightful than a DUI.

According to the Colorado Department of Revenue, the time period around Halloween has more DUI arrests than any other holiday during the year. From 2019-2021, there were 2,187 DUI arrests during the Halloween celebration period, which includes the two weeks prior.

Courtesy: Colorado Department of Revenue

CDOT said early data from the Colorado Crash Data dashboard indicates that drivers between the ages of 25-34 have the highest number of fatalities with suspected alcohol impairment, marking a grim trend for young adults.

“Driving under the influence of any substance puts you and others unnecessarily in harm’s way,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “With trick-or-treaters and more pedestrians on our roadways, drivers need to consider who could be affected by their decision to drive impaired. Be smart and never drive after drinking alcohol or consuming cannabis. If you do, it could land you in jail.”