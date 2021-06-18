Toddlers getting adaptive cars for mobility from The Resource Exchange

COLORADO SPRINGS — Two toddlers are getting a new set of wheels to help them get around. The event Go Baby Go was put on by The Resource Exchange (TRE) along with volunteers from the Colorado Springs Switchbacks team.

They assembled two miniature ride-on motorized cars for toddlers with developmental disabilities or delays who cannot walk unassisted at Friday’s event. The new wheels help kids reach developmental milestones, move around easier and independently.

“It really is a game-changer for him and any other kid that’s able to get one of these cars. This will allow him to actually play outside with his brothers, play with his classmates, get around his school, get around the backyard, go on walks, everything,” said Sarah Jackson, mother of one of the toddlers receiving a car.

After Switchbacks volunteers and people with TRE built the motorized cars, the toddlers got to decorate their new wheels. These cars will give the toddlers more mobility than a wheelchair and even off-roading capabilities, offering more freedom to explore.

“For a lot of our kiddos that have decreased mobility the only way they get around is being physically picked up and put places. This car empowers them to say ‘hey, I want to go see that tree or go pet that dog’ and they are in the driver’s seat and can decide,” said Courtney Kramer, a Pediatric Occupational Therapist with The Resource Exchange.

TRE Therapists incorporate the cars into the children’s personalized development plan.

“It creates new learning opportunities and brain development. We know when we get kids moving, their brain explodes will all sorts of growth in communication and socialization and movement,” Kramer said.

The cars are customized for the toddlers to make sure they can sit comfortably. There’s also seat belts to keep the kids safe when they’re cruising around.

“Basically mobility in general because he does have to crawl around everywhere and he does get tired. So this is just a huge, huge thing,” Jackson added.

TRE works with children from birth through age eight across the Pikes Peak Region. They offer a free helping hand for children with a range of disabilities, delays, mental health or long-term care needs. Services are free and you can learn more about them here.

“The Resource Exchange has been an amazing program. They’ve done so much to help him progress. They’ve done so much to help him get opportunities. And every single one of their therapists is absolutely astounding,” Jackson said.