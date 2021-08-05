TODAY IN HISTORY: In 1858, Julia Holmes becomes first woman recorded to reach top of Pikes Peak

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Today is the anniversary of the first woman on record who reached the summit of Pikes Peak.
Julia Archibald Holmes took three days to make the journey to the very top, reaching the summit on Aug. 5, 1858.
She wrote the following upon reaching the top of America’s mountain:
(Quote shared from Leah Davis Witherow’s essay “The Bloomer Girl” on the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum website)
Holmes and her family were also staunch abolitionists. Their family home in Kansas was a stop on the Underground Railroad, a network of homes, churches and businesses that harbored escaped slaves as they ran toward freedom during the 1800s.
She also was an avid suffragette, poet and journalist for the New York Tribune, among other roles in which she served the U.S.
To learn more about Holmes and the history of the Pikes Peak region, Colorado Springs and more, visit the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum website.