To Madison: “Your daddy was a guy that left a legacy you will be proud of your entire life”

COLORADO SPRINGS — The sudden death of El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff Hopkins on Wednesday leaves many with questions.

“When we lose emergency responders, it shows the selfless dedication that these men and women show,” Colorado Governor Jared Polis said.

Hopkins is the first deputy to die of complications from COVID-19 in Colorado.

“Everyone that’s thinking this is an ‘old codger’s’ disease is wrong,” Bob Hopkins, Jeff’s father said. “Jeff is an example of that, 41 years old, healthy as a horse and gone.”

Hopkins spent nearly 20 years serving the EPCSO, his friends say he was devoted to giving his all to the badge.

“Jeff was always just a steady hand, he was a hard worker, he had a personality that really just invited you into him,” EPCSO Sgt. Jason Garrett said.

Sgt. Garrett credits Hopkins for saving his life. The two were working at the closed downtown jail in 2004 when a disagreement between an inmate and Garrett escalated. The inmate tried attacking Garrett with a knife, Hopkins jumped into action and took the knife away from the inmate without thinking twice.

“Jeff interjected himself into a dangerous situation and did so without hesitation or regard for his own safety and saved me from serious harm, if not from getting killed that day,” Garrett said.

By day Hopkins was an everyday hero, behind close doors a devoted husband who was ready to be a new dad to a baby girl Madison this summer.

“That young lady we are anxiously waiting to meet, we can’t wait to have our first Christmas with her, Christmas is special and always has been for our family,” Bob said.

Now friends and family of Hopkins are making sure Madison knows her dad left a lasting impact on this world.

“He was a genuine real friendly person, ” Garrett said. “Your daddy was a guy that left a legacy that you will be proud of your entire life.”

Bob credits the medical staff at St. Francis Medical Center in Colorado Springs for doing everything in their power to save his son.

Friends of Hopkins also reached out to FOX21 to share memories.

It remains unclear how the ongoing pandemic will affect future memorial services or if Hopkins’ death will be considered a line-of-duty death.

The EPSCO is working with multiple agencies to make that determination. The agency has also set up a link where folks can make donations to the Hopkins family.

As of April 3rd, Hopkins is the eighth EPCSO to test positive for COVID-19.