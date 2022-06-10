COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado local – who’s made a name for himself in all forms of comedy – joined the FOX21 Morning News Team on Friday ahead of an appearace at 3E’s Comedy Club in Colorado Springs.

TJ Miller made is debut in the 2008 sci-fi film Cloverfield, then went on to work on She’s Out of My League, Deadpool and more. He’s also done voice work on How to Train Your Dragon and The Emoji Movie.

Miller will appear on stage at 3E’s Comedy Club on Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11.

You can find tickets at this link.