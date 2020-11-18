“Tireless” search uncovers remains of three people in Conejos County

Law enforcement agencies across Colorado are searching for Adre Jordan Boraz in connection with the discovery of human remains in Conejos County.

CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. — A team of law enforcement agencies in the San Luis Valley were called into action this month, after an unrelated search warrant obtained and executed by the Conejos County Sheriff’s Office on November 10 led to the discovery of human remains.

The remains of three people were found in rural Conejos County in November of 2020.

Three days later, during a search of a second property in close proximity to the first, law enforcement officers uncovered additional human remains.

A task force comprised of the Colorado Bureau of Investigations, the Conejos County Sheriff’s Office, Monte Vista Police, Alamosa Police, the Saguache Sheriff’s Office, and the Colorado State Patrol advised Wednesday that, so far, they have found the remains of three people.

And a desperate search is now underway for the suspect, Adre Jordan Baroz, who goes by the nickname “Psycho”.

Adre Jordan Baroz is wanted in connection to the discovery of human remains in Conejos County. He is considered armed and dangerous.

“We currently have an active warrant for homicide for Mr. Baroz. And I would say at this time he should be considered armed and dangerous,” said Alamosa Police Chief Ken Anderson. “He should not be contact by the public. And we are encouraging people to please contact 911 if they see Mr. Baroz.”

Monte Vista Police Chief George Dingfelder advised Wednesday that the task force has not identified the victims, nor has it connected the remains to any missing persons case.

“There’s a lot to be done on identifying these remains. It’s going to take several weeks to months to identify these remains,” said Chief Dingfelder. Dingfelder added, due to the condition of the remains, investigators do not yet know whether the victims are male or female, their ages, or any more specific identifying information.

Conejos County Sheriff Garth Crowther, who heads the agency that made the initial discovery, said the task force will continue an exhaustive search in the area, to make sure all remains and all evidence is found.

Crowther declined to explain the circumstances that led to the initial search warrant.

In the meantime, anyone with information on Baroz’s whereabouts or the remains is asked to call a tip hotline created for this case: 719-270-0210. Callers can leave their name or remain anonymous.

Adre Baroz is presumed innocent until proven guilty.