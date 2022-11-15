(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Thanksgiving is just about a week away, and it’s important to remind ourselves and our children to be grateful for the little things.

Parenting Teens Mentor, Kristen Duke, joined FOX21 Morning News for tips on expressing thanks at home. Duke said if you think your teen is ungrateful, they may just not know how to show it.

Luckily, you can teach them, and Duke discussed some ways to do so. A couple of tips from Duke are listed below:

Tip #1: Don’t tell your teen how ungrateful they are. It’s hurtful and shaming, and it could break the trust in your relationship or harm their self-esteem.

Tip #2: Express your gratitude for them, to them. This is the best practice you can do to model gratitude for your teen.

For more tips and examples to show your gratitude over the holidays, go to Duke’s Instagram page.

In addition to tips on showing gratitude during the holiday season, Duke talked about ways to have a real conversation at the Thanksgiving dinner table.

Duke has some thoughtful questions besides the usual; “What are you thankful for,” to keep the conversation going.

For example, she recommends asking your family questions like; “Who is someone you are grateful for,” or “What is a comfort food that makes you happy.”

Duke said you can also find some jokes and friendsgiving activities to spice up your holiday.