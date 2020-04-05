Tips for buying groceries during COVID-19

Instacart employee Monica Ortega uses her cellphone to scan barcodes showing proof of purchase for the customer while picking up groceries from a supermarket for delivery on March 19, 2020 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

COLORADO SPRINGS– The El Paso County Public Health Department is sharing a few ways Coloradans can stay safe while getting food during the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the statewide “stay at home” order issued by Governor Jared Polis, people are still allowed to pick up food and other household necessities including medicine.

Getting Groceries Delivered

• High-risk individuals should use a delivery service when possible.

• Order earlier than you usually do. Delivery times are filling up faster than usual.

• Avoid an in person hand off. Arrange for a “no-contact delivery” and tip electronically.

Here are a few suggestions for local delivery options:

• CostCo Grocery

• Instacart (also delivers from CVS, Target, Petco)

• King Soopers – Delivery and pick-up available – “due to increased demand, you may experience

longer wait times, delayed deliveries or limited inventory”

• Safeway – Delivery and pick-up available – “pick-up and delivery orders might have fulfillment

delays that require them to be rescheduled”

• Shipt – (also delivers from CVS, Target, Petco, Office Depot, Office Max)

• Walmart Grocery – Delivery and pick-up available “we’re working to fulfill as many orders as

possible. Check time slot availability before starting your order

When going to the store:

• Plan what you are going to buy to help minimize your time in the grocery store.

• Do not buy more than you and your family will need for two weeks.

• If you arrive and it appears really crowded, leave and return another time. Shop earlier if you

must to avoid the rush.

• Be prepared to wait – many grocery stores are limiting the number of shoppers in the store at a

time. Be sure to read and follow any signs and instructions that have been posted by grocery

stores.

• Bring wipes – wipe down your cart and hands. Gloves won’t work – if you touch an infected

surface with gloves you will only infect the next thing you touch.

• If you are healthy you only need to wear a mask when taking care of someone who is suspected

to have COVID.

• Use wipes to open freezer doors. Touch as few surfaces as possible.

• Commit to what you are buying before picking it up

• Don’t touch your face while shopping, and sneeze or cough into your elbow.

• Keep a two-grocery-cart-space between yourself and other shoppers.

• Practice proper social/physical distancing, while waiting your turn at the register.

• Use plastic bags or bag your own food if you have brought reusable bags (some grocery stores

are requiring this).

• Try virtual payment system like Apple Pay (with your phone) so you don’t have to open your

wallet at all.

• Sanitize your hand and your phone as soon as you reach the car with hand sanitizer (at least

60% alcohol content).

Restaurant Delivery

Restaurant delivery services (some are also delivering groceries and other personal items). Be sure to tip online and choose “no-contact delivery”. Follow same guidelines for takeout.

• Door Dash

• goPuff

• Grubhub

• Postmates

• Seamless

• Uber Eats

For a list of local restaurants that are open for pickup and delivery, click here. Please call these restaurants ahead of time, as each restaurant may be adjusting its operating hours, etc.

>>For more information on the coronavirus, visit the CDC website here.