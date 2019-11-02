Tips and tricks for No-Shave November

COLORADO SPRINGS — Bishop’s Haircuts and Color will be able to take care of you this November if you’re participating in No-Shave November.

The salon specializes in not only haircuts and color for women but they also pride themselves on shaves for men. You can either walk-in or make an appointment.

Amie Shumake the Owner of Buff City Soap said the key to keeping your beard looking fresh is constantly moisturizing it. Her shop has some great products to help do just that.

BCS just had a grand opening at the Dublin Commons, right next to the Skirted Heifer, located at 5935 Dublin Commons suite 160. Also, a new location at University Village just opened at 5102 North Nevada Ave.

