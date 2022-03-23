PUEBLO, Colo. — An anonymous tip leads to an arrest of a Safe Streets criminal, Ryan Cruz.

According to Pueblo Police, on Tuesday, just before 7 p.m. a tip about the wanted man led officers to locate Cruz at a home in the 1800 block of E. 2nd Street.

Cruz had an active warrant for parole violation and was flagged to be an escape risk. The tip stated Cruz was in possession of a gun and made threats to fight officers if they attempted to arrest him.

There was a camper in the backyard at the address where Cruz was inside.

Officers from the Pueblo Police Department SWAT team responded to assist officers. Soon after their arrival, Cruz came out of the camper and was taken into custody without incident.