Tiny house, tiny firetruck makes family evacuated smile

SALIDA, Colo. — An evacuated family in the Bear Creek area were pleasantly surprised when they returned home Tuesday morning.

What they found on their property brought them joyful tears. A little Tonka firetruck aimed straight at the tiny house. The family sent this statement to the Decker Fire headquarters:

“My parents live on Bear Creek. They were allowed to go check on their home this morning and found this scene set up by the firefighters… we cannot express our gratefulness for the men and women working to protect the home my brothers and I grew up in… thank you seems so small of a thing to say. You’ve changed our lives forever.”

Officials are still trying to figure out the fire fighters who placed the Tonka firetruck outside the home.