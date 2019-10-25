Timeline of Pueblo homicide; Police are still looking for missing remains

COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 News is learning more about the Pueblo homicide where a man allegedly killed and dismembered his own mother.

On October 17, Police were called to a car wash on Ivywood Lane after a person found a suitcase with a body inside a dumpster.

Police were able to capture the moment the suitcase was put into the dumpster thanks to surveillance video.

A day later police arrested Anthony Cuevas, 36, on charges of 1st-degree murder and a parole violation in connection to the case.

Police say Cuevas dismembered his mother 58-year-old Maria Agnes Cuevas-Garcia before stuffing her body inside the suitcase.

“We want to make sure those remains aren’t in the public and bring closure to the family,” Captain Kenny Rider with Pueblo Police said.

Police have also found the car belonging to Cuevas-Garcia at Pueblo’s Dionision Metal and Scrap. Staff called police after recognizing the car from the surveillance video.

“The car belonged to the victim and was registered to her,” Rider said.

Police are actively searching for Cuevas-Garcia’s body parts and say the investigation is still going.