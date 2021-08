SECURITY, Colo.-- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office received a phone call on Wednesday, Aug. 25, around 4:57 p.m. reporting that a woman was dragged from a black SUV by a man with a gun at a Sonic drive-thru in the 300 block of Main Street.

Multiple shots were fired, and the victim was dragged into a white sedan which then headed North on Highway 85/87.