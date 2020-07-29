Three separate sex crimes lead to a human trafficking arrest in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — In January, the Colorado Springs Police Department’s (CSPD) Metro Vice Unit (MVU) began investigating a reported sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl at a hotel in the 600 block of Peterson Road.

In February, the MVU received information in reference to the false imprisonment of a 22-year-old woman in the 3600 block of East Uintah Street in Colorado Springs.

In July, the MVU received a report of a 38-year-old woman being sex trafficked from the same hotel in the 600 block of Peterson Road.

Detectives were able to link all three investigations to the same suspect, 53-year-old David Roberts of Colorado Springs. Roberts was arrested in the 4100 block of Tennyson Road on Friday. Charges for his arrest include:

Sexual Assault (2 counts) (class 2 felony)

Human trafficking (1 count) (class 3 felony)

Criminal attempt – human trafficking (1 count) (class 4 felony)

False Imprisonment (1 count) (class 5 felony)

Unrelated outstanding arrest warrants

The mugshot is from 2019. When Roberts’ newest mugshot becomes available, it will be released on Twitter.

The Metro Vice Unit asks that any additional victims, witnesses, or persons with information on the activities of David Roberts from January 1, 2019, to July 24, 2020, contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may contact Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.