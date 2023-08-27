(PUEBLO WEST. Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating a crash that left three people dead Saturday, Aug. 26.

Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 800 block of North Purcell Blevard at about 8 p.m. Deputies learned a 2017 Honda CRV was traveling north on North Purcell when it was hit head-on by a 2015 BMW 550. The BMW was driving south when it drifted into the northbound lane hitting the Honda, according to PCSO.

One occupant in the Honda was ejected and killed while two others in the same vehicle died on the scene, per PCSO. The driver of the BMW, a 32-year-old man, was transported to the hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

PCSO said the cause of the crash is still under investigation, however, alcohol and speed are being considered factors.

North Purcell Boulevard was closed for over seven hours from Linda Avenue to Jaroso Drive due to the crash. It has since been reopened.